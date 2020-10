Phoebe Elizabeth Schembri (pictured) recently graduated from the English National Ballet School, London, with a diploma in professional dance awarded by Trinity College London. Her three-year course was supported by a state-sponsored Malta Arts Scholarship. She has since successfully auditioned for the Bayerisches Staatsballett in Munich and is now a professional dancer with their junior company.

