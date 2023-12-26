There could be “dire” economic and financial consequences if the “outdated” IT systems used by the Office of the Commissioner for Revenue (CfR) fail, an audit has warned.

In a December audit report, the Auditor General said all the country’s tax records are kept on these outdated systems:

“A failure in the systems could have dire economic and financial consequences, besides others, affecting both the government’s income tax collection process and also taxpayers who are awaiting tax refunds,” the report says.

CfR acknowledged in the report that “legacy systems” are still being used, but a strategic plan to modernise these systems and introduce more automation are in place.

An “acute” lack of human resources also means that enforcement action for unpaid tax dues often takes place years later.

The audit found that the tax department only tends to ramp up action just before the lapse of the eight years from when a tax balance was first due.

The Commissioner for Revenue issues a demand notice just before the elapse of this period, to prevent the tax claim from becoming time-barred.

€1.6 billion remain outstanding

Audit testing confirmed that during 2021, CfR issued demand notices to taxpayers for balances due in 2013. A massive €1.6 billion in income tax, social security contributions and other tax duties remain outstanding.

Out of this amount, €925 million is made up of income tax due from companies and self-employed individuals. However, a staggering €759 million of this is estimated as “not collectable”. Some €225 million been outstanding for over 20 years, and a further €208 million has been outstanding for over 10 years.

The Auditor General noted that the Commissioner had “only” collected €2.5 million of the recoverable balance by January 2022.

Even when repayment plans were agreed between the defaulting taxpayer and the tax department, CfR admitted that due to staffing issues, it was not possible to follow up on the instalment plan agreements to identify defaulters.

It was found that there are no automated systems to flag taxpayers who missed monthly payments and thus, manual verification was required on each instalment plan agreement to confirm that the taxpayer was honouring the monthly payments.

Out of a total of 24 such agreements sampled by the Auditor General, 11 entered into by three taxpayers were not being honoured.

Moreover, in the case of six settlement arrangements out of these 11, the repayment plans had expired sometime during 2021 or 2022, but no action was taken by the Commissioner to enforce them.

The Commissioner for Revenue assured the Auditor General that defaulters will be flagged as part of the new planned IT system.