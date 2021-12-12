Headquartered locally, Mediterrania Capital Partners is a private equity firm with a distinct mission: to create sustainable value and growth for SMEs and Mid-Cap companies in Africa. Founder and CEO Albert Alsina explains why investment with purpose is essential to preserve the long-term well-being of communities, the environment and industry.

At Mediterrania Capital Partners, responsible investment is ethos that runs through its core. With offices in Abidjan, Algiers, Barcelona, Cairo and Casablanca alongside its headquarters in Valletta, the private equity firm creates value for SMEs and Mid-Cap companies in Africa, helping local communities and economies, as well as providing strong returns to investors.

To achieve this unique blend of impact and financial goals requires an approach that is innovative. The firm’s international team of professionals offers proactive, hands-on financial and strategic support to help companies reach their next level of development, shaped around its proven model of value creation and sustainability.

“We promote sustainable and socially responsible investments in Africa, while generating superior returns for our investors and partners,” explained Albert Alsina, Founder and CEO of Mediterrania Capital Partners. “Through our support – both financial and operational – we strive to inspire industry leaders across Africa and create long-term value at the heart of communities there.”

Since its launch in 2013, the firm has transformed the face of investment, aware that helping a company to grow and consolidate their position domestically or internationally takes something more than money – it also requires know-how and hands-on support. Here, it brings to the table a strong financial background and a passionate team comprising diverse nationalities, cultures, backgrounds and knowledge.

“Over the years, we have built an extraordinary team that enables us to be flexible and efficient, while offering a deep understanding of different industries and, through our on-the-ground professionals, a unique knowledge of local markets and national and regional networks,” continued Alsina. “We all have a genuine passion to make a difference, setting the foundations to create a better world through responsible investments.”

Indeed, this united drive at Mediterrania Capital Partners to achieve impact through investments fuels its approach. The firm selects two-to-three companies annually with great care, targeting market leaders with growth potential that operate in sectors critical for Africa’s long-term economic growth, sustainability and social wellbeing.

“We invest wisely and build trust relationships, putting value creation first so that our partners and investors share in our success,” shared Alsina, outlining the firm’s value creation model based on pillars including sound execution, bespoke strategies, governance, human capital best practices and strong company-wide processes. “We aim to generate value from the very first day and throughout the company’s entire life cycle.”

Their mission is also rooted in upholding gender equality in Africa, as Alsina described. “Through our choice of investments, we also aim to positively impact gender imbalances, promote gender equity in workplaces and support companies that offer products or services that substantially improve the lives of women and girls,” he says. “Although Africa is a world leader in female entrepreneurship, companies still need to challenge gender stereotypes or risk losing out on the skills and profitability of this important demographic.”

Climate change is also high priority at Mediterrania Capital Partners, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria fully integrated into its processes. “In each of our portfolio companies across Africa, we endeavour to reduce their environmental footprint, optimise their use of resources by applying changes to their supply chains and operations and improve working conditions for the benefit of employees.

To further support the economic and social development of African communities, the firm also invests in sectors crucial to progress the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Of its many impact-focused initiatives – which have resulted in around 7,000 employment opportunities – the firm’s recent accolade is its most timely. By investing in Akdital Holding, a major player in private health in Morocco, Mediterrania Capital Partners enabled the supply of state-of-the art hospital equipment, revolutionising healthcare accessibility and hospital services in the region – and saving lives, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its Malta base makes this worthwhile enterprise possible, the CEO shares in conclusion. “With its excellent geographical location, strong financial sector and support system, Malta is the ideal place for our headquarters. Mediterrania Capital Partners is testament to this small island’s massive potential, and we are proud to create an impact – socially, economically and environmentally – from Malta.”

For more details and information visit www.mcapitalp.com.