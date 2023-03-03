The director of a freight forwarding company, allegedly involved in a drug-trafficking racket whereby kilos of cannabis grass were being smuggled into Malta inside electrical appliances imported from Spain, was remanded in custody on Friday.

Patrick Mercieca, a 43-year-old Żabbar resident, was targeted in the investigations which had been ongoing for months, triggered by information about the drugs suspected of being tucked away inside the appliances.

Another man was previously arrested after taking delivery of an appliance which turned out to contain some three kilos of cannabis grass, after being transported on board a trailer belonging to the accused’s company.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a forwarding agent who was stopped at Ħal Far and found in possession of another five-kilo haul of cannabis grass.

The agent and the company director were both arrested last month.

Mercieca was interrogated and subsequently released on police bail while investigations continued.

Fridges were being imported in the name of “fictitious” persons, always from the same supplier in Spain who was yet unidentified.

Some seven deliveries had been affected so far, explained prosecuting Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca.

On Friday, the director was charged with alleged involvement in the criminal conspiracy to traffic cannabis grass, importation and sale of the drug and possession of cannabis grass under circumstances denoting that the drug was not intended solely for personal use.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of ecstasy and cocaine.

The man pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

His lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi, pointed out that throughout weeks of investigations, the accused had collaborated, going when summoned and handing over all documents and devices requested by the police.

Evidence was all preserved and a court expert appointed by the inquiring magistrate had already extracted the relative data and the consigned goods were under court custody.

Moreover, the accused had an untainted record.

The prosecution objected to the request deeming it to be premature.

Not only did the serious charges carry an onerous punishment, but the accused had allegedly facilitated the importation of a substantial amount of drug which would then be trafficked on the streets or delivered to other local drug-trafficking organisations.

While third parties had already been arraigned, more arraignments were likely to follow since police investigations were still ongoing.

Moreover, civilian witnesses, including the accused’s employees, were still to testify.

The defence rebutted that once police had chosen to arraign the suspect, they were now bound to produce evidence in his regard.

However, after hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, turned down the request in view of ongoing investigations and the fact that civilians, including the accused’s employees, were still to testify.

The risk of tampering with evidence was present.

Inspector John Leigh Howard also prosecuted. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.