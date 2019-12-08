The opening of Aladdin the Panto is only weeks away, and the enthusiastic cast, crew and creative team are hard at work under the watchful eye of director Michael Mangion.

Having taken part in several pantos, Mangion made his debut as Dame two years ago. This year, he has moved into the director’s chair for MADC’s 42nd panto – quite a daunting task, to say the least. Yet, Mangion is unflappable.

“It helps to have had acting experience when it comes to directing because you know first-hand the challenges that actors face, so you know what to anticipate when preparing to direct,” Mangion said.

“As Dame, you’re responsible for establishing a connection with the audience, ensuring the comedy is delivered effectively and keeping the energy flowing.

“As a director, you are the audience’s eyes, so you’re responsible for bringing together all the production’s elements successfully.”

Describing Aladdin’s setting, Mangion explained that: “Contrary to popular belief and Disney’s version, the tale of Aladdin is thought to have originated around the 10th century and is actually set in the Orient. That’s why Aladdin the Panto always takes place in China.

“Our production will be a spectacle. It will be full of great choreography by Francesco Nicodeme, lavish costumes designed by Isabel Warrington and sets by Antoine Farrugia – all influenced and inspired by the Orient. Every aspect is designed to complement the hilarious script written by Alan Montanaro, who returns as Dame.”

Anyone who has ever worked on an MADC panto is familiar with the tough yet extremely enjoyable experience it provides.

“The best moments are when working with all the different people involved and seeing it all come together,” Mangion added.

“However, the challenging part is ensuring that everyone is on the same page throughout the process. Undoubtedly, another great moment is when seeing the characters in the script being brought to life by the hugely talented cast.”

For over 40 years, MADC’s annual panto has offered families hours of unsurpassed entertainment over the Christmas period, and this year will be no different.

“I’d like audiences to leave with sore jaws from smiling and laughing at the spectacle, the great singing and superb dancing,” Mangion said. “It will be a great escape from everyday life and the best tonic to experience at Christmas.

“I also hope it inspires children in the audience to get into the performing arts, which is what happened to me when I first saw Aladdin in 1976 aged nine – my very first memory of being at the theatre.”

MADC’s Aladdin the Panto will be performed at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, on December 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and January 3, 4 at 7.30pm, with matinée performances at 3pm on December 26, 28, 29 and January 4. For children aged 11 and under, tickets are available at reduced rates.

For booking and for further information, visit www.madc.com.mt.