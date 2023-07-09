MADC’s upcoming production of Twelfth Night, or What You Will forms part of the company’s annual Shakespeare in the Garden series. Chris Gatt and Pia Zammit will co-direct the Bard’s much-loved play as it celebrates the 400th anniversary since its first publication.

Although Twelfth Night, or What You Will is the latest instalment in MADC’s popular summer staging of a Shakespeare play at San Anton Gardens, this year a few aspects will set the production apart – such as the fact it has two directors, theatre veterans Chris Gatt and Pia Zammit.

The play tells the story of Viola and Sebastian, twins separated in a shipwreck. Viola, disguised as Cesario, supports herself working for the Duke Orsino, who is in love with Olivia.

“Having two directors seems such a natural thing to do that one wonders why it is not done all the time,” says Gatt.

“Having a second pair of eyes and ears is not only helpful, but essential. Pia brings with her a more contemporary eye, but also a very sharp ear to the language of the play. She understands both the poetry of the language but also its delivery. It also means that we can share duties, particularly come production week, when I will be concerned with the technical side and she can work more with the actors.”

Interestingly, all of Shakespeare’s roles were written with men in mind, as women were not allowed on the stage till 1660 at least

Apart from co-directing the play, Zammit will also take on the role of Toby Belch, Olivia’s boisterous uncle who loves a drink but is cleverer than most of the other characters.

While it may seem unusual for a woman to be playing Toby, who was written with a male actor in mind – another key difference in this production – Zammit explains why her casting was for a very good reason:

Pia Zammit

“Interestingly, all of Shakespeare’s roles were written with men in mind, as women were not allowed on the stage till 1660 at least,” she highlights.

“However, we were driven by a curiosity about the role of gender norms in this play in particular. Initially, I wanted a complete gender swap of every single role in the play, but Chris – ever the realist – talked me down from that weird wall!”

While it has been 85 years since MADC’s first Shakespeare in the Garden production, the tradition remains strong to this day, as does the popularity of Shakespeare’s work – notwithstanding that some might be put off by the difficult language.

“The fact that these plays are produced year after year, 400 years on, must mean that there is something to them,” says Gatt.

MADC’s Twelfth Night, or What You Will is being staged at San Anton Gardens, Attard, on July 14-17 and 19-23, with all performances starting at 8.30pm. Tickets and further information are available at madc.com.mt.