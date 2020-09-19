A Gozo-based LGBT advocacy group has started a directory of queer-friendly professionals on the sister island.

The directory is the work of LGBTI+ Gozo, the only queer organisation in Gozo, and includes 17 professionals ranging from counsellors to spiritual directors, accountants and lawyers. All those listed on the directory commit to promoting inclusive approaches in their professional work.

LGBTI+ Gozo said it would be organising workshops in the near future to held professionals share examples of good practice.

The directory was launched during an annual Pride event which was held online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Any professional offering services in Gozo who would like to be added to the directory can email lgbtigozo@gmail.com.