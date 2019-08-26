There are some issues that do not get spotted on the radar of law enforcement authorities, not because they are difficult to detect but because we seem to have lost interest in the values that make us a caring society. One such issue is the duty of care that employers and health and safety regulators should have for the wellbeing of all workers, be they locals or migrants.

A feature carried in The Sunday Times of Malta highlighted how foreign workers, mainly from non-EU countries, are being exposed to unnecessary risks with hardly any protection from law enforcement authorities or health and safety regulators.

The number of foreign workers injured in work-related accidents has more than doubled over the past four years while the majority of deaths in 2018 and 2019 consisted of foreigners in the construction industry. Meanwhile, the number of nationals getting injured on the job has dropped. These statistical observations indicate that, at best, our employers and the law enforcement authorities are failing in their duty of care to workers and at worst exploiting vulnerable migrant workers by not ensuring that they work in a safe environment.

It is a worrying reality that most migrants are engaged in ‘three-D jobs’: dirty, dangerous and difficult, if not outright demeaning.

The Prime Minister is on record as saying that he prefers that Maltese nationals do not take up these jobs. Despite acknowledging his insensitive comment, it seems that some politicians have desensitised their conscience to the abuse of workers’ rights.

The exploitation of workers, especially foreigners, often fails to worry some of those whose duty it is to protect such workers. Many are no longer shocked when workers are seriously injured or even lose their lives because of employers’ crass negligence. Some foreign workers accept precarious conditions of work like claiming to be self-employed to make it easier for them to find a job, even if such a job is not adequately paid.

The pre-election courting between the party in government and the self-employed seems to have cooled down as vulnerable self-employed migrants are left to face the consequences of weak law enforcement and neglect.

Occupational Health and Safety Authority chief executive Mark Gauci argues that the main risks faced by workers emanate from a lack of training and supervision. This argument may have some merit, but who is to blame those who insist that the main risk is the endemic lack of effective regulatory oversight by the competent authorities?

Trade unions have often spoken about the exploitation of migrant workers and lack of enforcement of health and safety regulations in some places of work primarily in the construction industry.

They need to do more to drive politicians to act to prevent avoidable loss of lives or severe injuries in the workplace.

This behaviour is how trade unions win the respect of that section of society that still cares about values that go beyond measuring economic growth and material prosperity.

Our judiciary should also ensure that laws that impose a duty of care on employers are strictly applied because when workers are seriously injured or lose their lives, they and their families suffer life-changing consequences.

Every worker’s life is priceless.