The Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD) has called on the government to put in place flexible and safe mechanisms to enable disabled people to leave their homes for short periods and in a safe way during mandatory quarantines when they experienced acute difficulty with home confinement.

The federation applauded the government and all concerned at how the present coronavirus situation was being controlled. It also applauded anyone helping to contain the virus.

It called for additional support to be provided to families in need.

The federation said it was not aware of

• the measures to be taken if a person with an intellectual disability tested positive to Covid19 and needed hospitalisation;

• the support to be given to the family in such instance;

• the support being given to those families whose children, due to their impairments, were finding it very hard to cope with confinement

• the support being given directly to persons with an impairment who were finding it hard to cope with their situation, especially now that they were quarantined in their homes

It called for information on such measures should they be already in place and for the authorities to act upon them if they were not.