Opening Doors Association, an arts NGO with over 60 participants in in Malta and Gozo that provides artistic opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities, will mark World Disability Day with a day of workshops, discussions, performances, documentary screenings all day tomorrow at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta.

The event, entitled My Time to Shine, will shed light on the creative work developed by the Opening Doors’ performers and artistic team and seeks to stimulate a dialogue about disability and the performing arts in Malta.

These open discussions will venture into the performers’ challenges, creative achievements and goals, bringing together students, supporters and stakeholders in the local arts scene.

The workshop/performance will be held tomorrow at 10.30am while the discussion starts at 5.30pm in Spazju Kreattiv’s atrium and theatre. Admission is free but those interested are kindly asked to reserve their places by sending an e-mail to openingdoorsmalta@gmail.com.