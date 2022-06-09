The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability has backed government plans to allow testing of IVF embryos for nine rare genetic conditions before implantation in the womb.

In a statement on Thursday, the commission observed that in terms of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Malta is obliged to “provide those health services needed by persons with disabilities specifically because of their disabilities, including early identification and intervention as appropriate, and services designed to minimize and prevent further disabilities, including among children and older persons.”

It said it was only natural that pre-implantation genetic testing should be made available to those who do not want to pass on genetic disorders to their offspring.

In view of the fact that the protocol in the text of the proposed Maltese law included a specific list of conditions where the quality of life was severely impacted, reference to genetic counselling services (before, during and after the testing and procedure), and the choice of the parent/s to decide whether to do the test and proceed with the implantation of a diagnosed embryo, it supported the proposed legislation.