Malta's disability commission has distanced itself from an event marketed as a "prom night experience, centred on God’s love, for people with special needs".

The Commission for the Rights of People with a Disability said on Monday that it had "cordially declined" an invitation to participate in the event Time to Shine Malta, organised by the Tim Tebow Foundation, LifeNetwork Foundation Malta, the St Julian's Parish, a number of commercial entities and the Maltese Association of the Order of Malta.

The Commission cannot possibly support this event

"This event is a window-dressing exercise in making fellow citizens feel 'special for a night' when our collective effort should be aimed at making them feel included in society for a lifetime.

"The event is a classical charity event with no active participation of disabled people's organisations, thus disabled people presumably have no say in the organisation of the event."

The CRPD also slams the use of the phrase "persons with special needs" in the invitation and promotional material to refer to people with a disability.

"Nowhere do the invitation and promotional material indicate that the event will promote disability rights.

"Thus, as the independent mechanism, entrusted by law to protect, promote and monitor the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability, and with the endorsement of the CRPD Council, the commission cannot possibly support this event."