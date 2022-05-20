The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) investigated 628 cases of alleged discrimination in 2021 - up by 30 per cent over the previous year.

Of these, 263 flagged lack of accessibility, while a further 206 were cases of alleged misuse or abuse of the blue badge. The blue badge is a legal document used by those with a disability to park vehicles in reserved spots.

A total of 45 reports were related to the education sector while 34 of the complaints were about housing and the provision of goods, services and facilities. Another 33 complaints were related to employment and eight flagged health services issues.

By the end of the year, 21,392 people with a disability were registered with the CRPD.

CRPD commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan said at the launch of the report, that throughout 2021, her first year on the job, she had met with all NGOs and many service providers to understand what issues needed to be addressed.

"This led to the CRPD to have its first-ever strategy with clear priorities, in order to strengthen the voice of people with disability in Malta and Gozo, while making sure that Maltese society continues shiting towards further inclusion of people with disability," Pace Gasan said.

Addressing the same launch, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said every citizen had a duty to understand the role of the CRPD.

"Everyone is an important stakeholder. Education from a young age is a crucial tool," she said.