The 2019 financial plan for Parliamentary Services will be the subject of a debate in the House after Opposition MPs sitting on the House Business Committee refused to approve it on Monday.

PN Deputy Leader for Parliamentary Affairs David Agius complained that parliamentary staff for the Opposition Leader were not budgeted for.

In a heated exchange, Mr Agius argued about the importance of the Constitutional role of the Opposition Leader who, he said, merited support services paid for by the House of Representatives.

He said that the Prime Minister and his ministers enjoyed the assistance of their own staff. Even though government members did not necessarily have the use of parliamentary staff, he said, they enjoyed the support of their individual ministerial staff funded from taxpayer money.

Leader of the House Chris Fearne said that the provision of support services to all Members of Parliament, including the Opposition Leader, was something that the Government was willing to consider. However, he argued that MPs were all equal in the House of Representatives, and that any new services should be equally available to members of the House.

Furthermore, he insisted that members of the government did not benefit from any staff by virtue of their membership of the House of Representatives, but had assistance solely in their capacity as members of the government.

Government Whip Byron Camilleri said that the government was willing to discuss support for MPs even though the Nationalist Party had never considered this during its 25 years in government.

He pointed out that the Labour Party had never benefitted from the sort of assistance from which the Nationalist Party was now wishing to benefit from, attributing the need for such assistance to the poor state of Nationalist Party finances.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia said that in the absence of consensus between Government and Opposition on parliamentary finances, a motion would have to be drafted and presented before the House for debate.

The Committee also debated the possibility of making parliamentary declarations of assets available online after a freedom of information request by a Times of Malta journalist was turned down by the Speaker’s Office in accordance with present regulations. This would require amendments to the law, as, although parliamentary declarations of assets are publicly viewable in Parliament House, no copies of these declarations can be made or transmitted.

The full House will resume work after its summer recess on October 7. The Budget Speech is expected to be delivered on October 14.