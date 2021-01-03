Manchester City have launched an investigation into reports France defender Benjamin Mendy flouted coronavirus rules by hosting a gathering at his house on New Year’s Eve.

Mendy, 26, allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to visit his Cheshire home, according to a report in The Sun.

Regulations currently prevent people from different households in Tier Four from mixing indoors due to the continued spread of the virus in Britain.

