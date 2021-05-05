Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said his team “deserved better” after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals following a 2-0 defeat in Tuesday’s second leg.

Riyad Mahrez’s double at the Etihad Stadium denied the French champions a second straight final appearance, as PSG struggled to break down the City defence without the injured Kylian Mbappe.

“I think that if you analyse the two games, we dominated a team that is very difficult to dominate, but you need this percentage of luck sometimes to score in the key moments,” Pochettino told French broadcaster RMC Sport.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta