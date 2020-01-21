Giovanni Tedesco was sacked as coach of Gżira United.

The Maroons have made the decision on Tuesday morning after the team's inconsistent run of results in recent weeks which was highlighted by Sunday's surprising 2-1 defeat to Sta Lucia at the Hibs Stadium.

Tedesco had taken over at the Maroons in the summer with the objective of steering the club to a first major trophy.

Last November the Maroons were surprisingly ousted from the FA Trophy by Senglea Athletic but are still well in the running to challenge for the title as they are six point adrift of leaders Floriana.

"I am really disappointed that the club has taken this decision," Tedesco told the Times of Malta on Tuesday.

"Despite Sunday's defeat to Sta Lucia, I feel that the team is still well in the running for challenge for the league title as there are only six points separating us from leaders Floriana and we still have to play against them in the coming weeks.

"But I have to respect the decision of the club and have to move forward.

"I leave the club with a clean conscience as I feel that I have given everything to help the team fight for their objectives."

Gżira United are now expected to start their search for a new coach and hope to have him in place before their next Premier League match against Sliema Wanderers on February 1.

Among the names being mentioned for the Gżira United job is Paul Zammit, whose last job in the Premier League was with Birkirkara last season.