Atletico Madrid dropped two more points in an increasingly frustrating campaign with a 1-1 draw at Almeria on Sunday in La Liga.

The visitors went ahead through Angel Correa but El Bilal Toure pegged back Diego Simeone’s side, fourth and 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Atletico should have won the game in the second half but Almeria goalkeeper Fernando Martinez made stunning saves to deny Alvaro Morata and Correa.

Sergio Reguilon, who came on as a substitute, was sent off for Atletico for two yellow cards in under five minutes in the final stages.

Simeone’s side have now won just one of their last six league games, against bottom-of-the-table Elche.

