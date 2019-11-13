A number of reports into Malta’s preparedness for natural or other forms of major disaster will be discussed with stakeholders in the coming weeks, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said on Wednesday.

Addressing NGOs that participate in emergency response scenarios, Dr Farrugia said that the government was in possession of a number of desk studies that delve into the impact of major disasters and how best to respond to them.

These would be discussed with stakeholders to draft a coherent response plan that would include non-governmental organisations.

"After all, we appreciate that you too play an important role in responding to major incidents," he said.

Back in 2017 the European Commission had found that two thirds of Maltese do not feel the authorities are prepared to deal with a full-scale natural disaster such as an earthquake.

The report had come as the government had instructed its critical infrastructure protection unit to draft a series of reports on how best to deal with a number of different disaster scenarios.

The national risk assessment was finalised in the end of 2017, however since then a number of other reports have been commissioned.

Dr Farrugia said that in coming days the head of the Civil Protection Department would see his rank raised from director to director-general.

This, he the minister said, showed how seriously the government took the work of the CPD and other first responders.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Dr Farrugia handed out financial grants to the Red Cross, St John Rescue Core, Emergency Fire and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response and Rescue Corps, Malta Amateur Radio LEAGUE, St John Ambulance.