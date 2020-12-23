Members of the disciplinary forces on Wednesday bought food and other essentials which they distributed to children’s homes. A donation was also given to the Foodbank.
The aim of the initiate, taken by the Home Affairs Ministry, was for the homes to be aided with several small donations from many individuals.
The participating entities were the police, the Civil Protection Department, the Armed Forces of Malta the Agency for Correctional Services and LESA.
