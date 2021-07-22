OLIMPIJA LJUBLJANA 1

Nukic 78

BIRKIRKARA 0

Olimpija Ljubljana

N. Vidmar, E. Boakye, D. Milnar, E. Gliha (62 M. Pavlovic), T. Elsbik (21 N. Kapun), S. Seslar (88 E. Ostrc), T. Tomic, Aldair, M. Nukic, S. Petrov (62 G. Kurez).

Birkirkara

D. Fernandes, K. Zammit, E. Pepe, O. Carniello, C. Attard, Y. Yankam, D. Venancio, R. Briffa (84 Jeferson), C. Bonanni (73 R, Scicluna), L. Montebello, F. Falcone.

Referee David Fuxman (Israel).

Yellow cards Zammit, Venancio, Tomic.

A Mustafa Nukic goal 12 minutes from time denied Birkirkara from clinching a positive result in the opening leg of their UEFA Conference League tie against Olimpija Ljubljana as the Slovenians eked out a 1-0 win.

It was a disappointing result for the Stripes who seemed to have done enough to keep at bay their opponents with a very solid defensive display but a rare lapse in defence in the closing stages cost them dearly the hosts clinched the winner that earned them the edge ahead of next week’s second leg at the Centenary Stadium.

However, the Birkirkara players will surely feel positive about their chances of upsetting their more-quoted opponents as they shared proceedings for much of the match and if they show more ambition when trying to push forward they can create problems for the Slovenian outfit.

