Disciplined forces have signed a collective agreement with the government, granting army, police, civil protection and correctional officers the right to join a union.

They will also be covered by an insurance policy while on duty, and their employment contracts will be guided by the 40-hour week and 25 years of service principles.

Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar said that all disciplined forces were now on the same footing as other civil servants, and they could now negotiate their terms of employment themselves.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri noted that these collective agreements will improve the working conditions of 5,000 employees.

The PN welcomed the collective agreements, commending the disciplined forces for being at the forefront during the COVID pandemic.