The government has in the main handled the coronavirus pandemic emergency with considerable assurance and sensitivity in the face of the many unknowns and a fast-changing situation. Although there may be arguments about the initial speed of response to the threats to health and the economy, and more recently about confused messaging on the new restrictions, the overall verdict must be one of high commendation.

This is a challenge to the government and people of Malta like none that has been experienced in 80 years. It is likely that despite the sterling efforts of all those in Malta’s outstanding public health services, the disease will become much worse before it gets better.

It is the duty of government to plan for every contingency, including the very worst. It is only by preparing plans to deal with the whole range of contingencies imaginable – and deploying all the human and financial resources available to it to combat them at the right time – that coordinated and timely steps to mitigate the effects can be taken.

In a health emergency of this magnitude, the public health authorities, doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare workers are in the front line. But they also have standing behind them the disciplined forces: the Malta Police Force, Armed Forces of Malta and Civil Protection Department.

All Malta’s disciplined forces provide an invaluable human resource in responding to national emergencies. They assist in maintaining the essentials of life in the community and undertake work that is of national importance. They are already involved.

The police have been called in to assist in enforcing the stringent mandatory quarantine regulations which, perversely, are still sometimes being flouted by individuals despite the danger they pose to themselves and others. The AFM are delivering food to those observing mandatory quarantine and the Civil Protection Department is providing decontamination training to government departments. Law enforcement and community officers from LESA are delivering medicine to the elderly all over Malta.

Prison officers, detention service officers, those managing open accommodation centres for immigrants and officials running the government’s welfare services may well require additional support.

But it is the duty of government to think the unthinkable and plan for situations that in future could conceivably deteriorate further.

It is not being alarmist to posit a situation when law and order are under threat. In this regard it is reassuring to see the police planning a greatly increased presence on our streets, where they would be most needed.

Today, thankfully, there are as yet no signs that crime has increased. Homelessness is still under control. The supply chain of food and essentials, such as medicine, appears satisfactory. The government’s latest financial measures should result in unemployment being kept in check to the extent possible. On the other hand, if – against all the odds – destitution, social fracturing between haves and have-nots, shortage of food and essential supplies and a consequent breakdown in law and order occurs, the Malta Police Force’s preparedness for such an eventuality must be properly planned.

This involves comprehensive prior training, the availability of appropriate crowd control equipment and the most judicious planning.

The involvement of the AFM for the direct maintenance or restoration of law and order beyond the capacity of the police must be seen as the last resort. Its role must be regarded as resolving any immediate breakdown in order and then to return control to the police as soon as possible.

Hopefully, such a response will never be needed. But if it is, it must not be heavy-handed or disproportionate, and it must be most carefully planned for well in advance