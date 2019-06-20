Imagine your mobile phone breaks down and you cannot connect to the internet. How would you feel about it? Probably anxious, lost or frustrated to say the least. But in a remote part of America, living with really limited connectivity is a day-to-day reality.

Welcome to Green Bank – a town with a population of about 200 people nestled in the Appalachian Mountain Range in the Pocahontas County of West Virginia.

Art and design writer Ann Dingli (left) and photographer Joanna Demarco.

It is home to the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope and lies in the heart of the US’s National Quiet Zone, a large tract of land in which radio transmissions are heavily restricted by law to facilitate the scientific research carried out by the radio telescope and its associated observatory.

Inhabitants are expected to live as radio-silently as possible, avoiding operating devices that use transmissions which could cause an interference with the radio telescope’s space exploratory work.

Mobile phones, wireless headphones, Bluetooth devices, microwave ovens, remote controls or anything that uses signals capable of interrupting the work of the telescope is meticulously regulated.

Internet connectivity is also limited. Residents have weak internet signals at home but no network service outdoors. The presence of wi-fi, however, is increasing in a few places around the county.

Green Bank piqued the interest of a Maltese photographer and a writer, who carried out research there over a span of two years. Their experience and insights are captured in an exhibition currently on display at the Valletta Contemporary art gallery.

Joanna Demarco and Ann Dingli had been working together for a while before they decided to embark on what Ms Dingli described as a “strange and unexpected research journey”, in which they came across various groups of residents. These included some who have lived in the area all their life, scientists taking part in cutting-edge research, others who moved there to escape the bombardment of technology and fast-paced lifestyles, and individuals sensitive to electromagnetic fields.

“The mix of these groups within a small community was indeed interesting and yet all of them work together to create an open and friendly, larger community,” Ms Demarco says.

Green Bank is home to the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope and its inhabitants are required to live as radio-silently as possible. Photo: Mark Leonard

She was, actually, struck by the “exceptionally strong” sense of community and belonging, which is also facilitated by weekly events, in which family members of all generations take part, be it a bingo night, dance or barbecue. Residents also have deep ties with the surrounding natural habitats.

Ms Demarco was overwhelmed by “the friendliness of strangers” and felt “a welcoming vibe” throughout the town.

“Strangers start talking to you wherever you are, even if it’s just small talk or pleasantries. I do believe this is impacted by the lack of mobile phones. People are less distracted by technology and are more aware of those around them. Socialising with strangers isn’t awkward but normal,” she says.

On the other hand, what Ms Dingli found most fascinating was that despite their remoteness and relative disconnection to the online world, the community members were no different than other individuals in other countries.

Strangers start talking to you wherever you are

“Green Bank is made up of people who are looking for, and are concerned with, the same things all of us are – escaping loneliness, discovering their place in the world and making meaningful connections,” the London-based art and design writer remarks.

The researchers, however, drew comparisons between this community and Maltese people, considered some of the most active social media users in Europe.

“We [the Maltese] do everything on social media – live, love, conduct business, shop, judge, joke, bully, protest, assert our allegiances. Everything. Green Bank is slightly different. Even though people do have access to the internet, it’s conditioned, so that necessarily affects the way they live out their lives,” Ms Dingli notes.

“Technology or the conditioning of it, affects their community in divergent ways, it both pulls them together and sets them apart. These polarities are the very subjects of our exhibition.”

The Spaces That Connect Us, in fact, aims to open up a discussion on how we live with the internet and the different ways in which it impacts our communal and individual development.

“We also look at the eventuality of worldwide accessible internet connectivity and what would mean for humanity and specifically for places like Green Bank and its neighbouring towns,” Ms Dingli points out.

The duo frame this discussion by citing the launch of the Starlink programme being developed by US company SpaceX, which will see the launch of a satellite constellation that could conceivably provide internet connection to every corner of the globe.

“We resist making a comment on whether this could be good or bad for humanity as a whole – as there’s very little way to know the answer to that question. But we ask viewers to think about their relationship to the internet and question what their life would be like if they had either restricted access to it, or conversely, unlimited,” Ms Dingli says.

The photographic and text-based case study is complemented by a booklet which visitors can take home. The text is written as a creative non-fiction piece, showcasing the researchers’ personal experience in Green Bank as digital natives.

“It certainly deals with connectivity but it’s not a rigid analysis of the internet’s virtues and/or disadvantages. It’s more about showcasing our personal experience in Green Bank – a place with reduced connectivity – as digital natives. It’s less analytical than it is a reflective account of what it felt for us to be significantly disconnected,” the writer adds.

Despite their very positive experience, both researchers say they would find it difficult to settle in such a place.

“Green Bank has a lot of positive qualities – its landscape is wildly beautiful, its people exceedingly friendly and its sense of purpose deeply sincere. But I value technological, digital and cyber connection very much. I couldn’t live in a place where it’s so limited,” Ms Dingli comments.

Ms Demarco is on the same wavelength: “I do not think I would be able to live in a place which is so geographically disconnected from a more urban environment. However, I would be fine with living in a place where constant connection is not an option, as long as there is some sort of mobile service in case of emergency calls.”

The Spaces That Connect Us runs at Valletta Contemporary, East Street, Valletta, until August 9. It is supported by the US Embassy, with additional support for photographic printing from iLab Photo. The project’s research was supported by Arts Council Malta – Research Support Grant.