Discount giant supermarket Eurospin will be opening a new outlet right next door to competitor Lidl in Mosta, according to Planning Authority documents.

The Italian supermarket giant will be located less than 100 metres from its German rival on Triq id-Difiża Ċivili.

It follows a recent approval to change the use of a warehouse into a supermarket in the site outside the development zone but within an area of containment, making a supermarket acceptable.

It will be the second approved store for Eurospin after its planned supermarket off Aldo Moro Road in Marsa, on the site of the Salv Bezzina & Sons shipyard.

The company has initial plans for five stores in Malta, which would grow to as many as 12, according to previous media reports, citing a Eurospin brochure.

In view of the imminent opening of its stores in Malta, Eurospin is holding a recruitment day at the Excelsior Hotel on Saturday, seeking to employ sales assistants, deputy managers, deli counter assistants and butchers, among others.

It is seeking people ready to work flexible hours, including weekends and public holidays, with a minimum of one year experience working in similar positions in local supermarkets and willing to complete overseas training. Applicants must be fluent in English and speaking Italian would be considered an asset, according to advertisements of its recruitment day.

“Only candidates who are already located in Malta will be shortlisted,” the chain said.

Eurospin’s plans for the Mosta site had to be amended following the discovery of archaeological features.

Eurospin’s Mosta venture follows a recent approval to change the use of a warehouse into a supermarket. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Underground levels to accommodate 150 cars

Amendments were made to the underground levels which will now accommodate almost 150 cars in two underground levels along with 18 parking spaces at street level.

Parking will be provided on an adjacent site within the Josmar Complex occupying an area of approximately 2,127 square metres. The permit for the latter is still under review.

Most of the planning applications were submitted by Christian James Gatt and Nathalie Gatt on behalf of Peprina Ltd, from whom Eurospin will be leasing the building.

Meanwhile, on the Marsa site, the Planning Authority in May gave its green light for the demolition of the existing industrial complex and its replacement with a supermarket, parking area and ancillary facilities spread over a total area of more than 7,600 square metres.

The actual supermarket retail space will cover approximately 1,400 square metres.

A total of 150 parking spaces will be provided as part of the project on the ground floor, while the supermarket will be situated on the first floor.

The proposal also includes the installation of illuminated signs along the facades overlooking Aldo Moro Road, two of which will bear the company logo.

A sign bearing the Eurospin logo will also be placed at the edge of the parking area overlooking Aldo Moro Road.

Following the approval, the owners of the Salv Bezzina shipyard applied to add a drive- through fast-food restaurant with an overlying four-storey shopping mall with a retail footprint of around 220 square metres and an almost 500-square metre restaurant.

Established in 1993, the Eurospin franchise operates 1,250 supermarkets across Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia. and employs over 22,000. Its turnover soared to nearly €9 billion