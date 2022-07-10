The Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée is an association promoting the French culture and language since 1959 in Malta. It offers French courses and examinations to more than 400 students every year, as well as cultural events.

The association found its roots in 1946 at the University of Malta, with the Circle named Amis de la Culture Française at the time. It is the only accredited centre in Malta for the DELF and DALF examinations, which are French certifications awarded by the French Ministry of Education. It also proposes examinations such as the TEF and others from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Paris and La Sorbonne Nouvelle.

Through its aim of promoting the French language and culture, the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée organises cultural events throughout the year, such as the French Film Days festival which offers French film screenings every month, or the Beaujolais Nouveau wine tasting event, the Respire festival, and many more.

The Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée offers courses for all levels and all ages, and during different sessions throughout the year. The Summer Course Session started on July 4 and will end the first week of September. The course offers are available on the website, and the winter session will be announced at the end of the summer.

Cinema events with the Alliance Française

French Film Days

This year again, in collaboration with the Institut Français, the Alliance Française Malte-Méditerranée along with the French Embassy in Malta and Spazju Kreattiv has screened a variety of French movies during the fifth edition of the French Film Days, held every third Wednesday of the month between September and July. This festival started with Antoinette dans les Cévennes and will end on July 20 with Il se passe quelque chose.

Our French Film Days are also coming to Gozo, where we’ll meet you soon with brand new French film screenings. Follow us on our social media and visit our website to stay updated on that matter, and on our next French Film Days program at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema.

EUNIC

The EUNIC Malta Cluster was launched a year ago, in July 2021 and comprises several European Embassies and Cultural Institutes in Malta. EUNIC, the European Union National Institutes for Culture, aims at facilitating European cooperation and integration. The first event organised by the cluster was the European Film Festival in November 2021, which will happen again this year from October 11-16 in collaboration with Spaziu Kreattiv and will focus on sustainability. On this occasion the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée will screen Rouge, a contemporary film which deals with the topic of industrial pollution.

For the first edition of the festival in 2021, the Alliance Française, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Malta, invited French director Patrice Leconte. After a masterclass brilliantly moderated by Maltese director Kenneth Scicluna, the public enjoyed the screening of his movie L’homme du train and short film Johnny Johnny directed by Angélique Muller.

Both directors took part to a Q&A after the screening and answered the many questions of the audience.

The Alliance Française and its partners

Din l-Art Ħelwa

The Alliance Française Malte-Méditerranée launched back its collaboration with Din l-Art Helwa this June, after the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The collaboration was celebrated by a violin and cello concert on June 12 at the historical church Our Lady of Victory in Valletta. Many events are flourishing between the two associations, such as a hiking event in September where participants will hike between the Red and White towers before stopping for a creative writing workshop, animated by the teacher and author Maëlle Audric.

Lireka

The Alliance Française Malte-Méditerranée announced this June its new partnership with the universal online bookstore, Lireka!

Created by a team of two passionate entrepreneurs and the independent bookstore Arthaud in Grenoble, Lireka is the first online bookstore to offer more than a million books in French to readers from all around the world, with free shipping. This online bookstore comes from the simple fact that French expatriates often struggle to buy books in French, especially in non-French speaking countries.

Thanks to the partnership between the Alliance Française Malte-Méditerranée and Lireka, members of the Alliance Française Malte-Méditerranée benefit from a 10 per cent discount on all their orders on Lireka’s website. To access this discount, simply ask for the discount code at info@alliancefr.org.mt and fill it in while ordering on Lireka’s website lireka.com. If you’re not yet a member, e-mail the same address to become one and benefit from the various advantages offered on our courses, events and at our partner’s shops!

The promotion of French language in Maltese schools

The Alliance Française Malte-Méditerranée is leading a campaign to promote the French language in Maltese schools. With the support of the French Embassy in Malta, the French Department of the Ministry of Education, The Secretariat for Catholic Education, the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, the French Teachers’ Association in Malta and private sponsors, the Alliance Française Malte-Méditerranée will launch the campaign next October, and organise visits in various schools in Malta and Gozo. Taster lessons will be delivered to Year 5-6 students and an informative talk delivered for senior school students. The schools, teachers of French and students will be given resources to decorate the language classes and pedagogical material to complement their teaching/learning resources as well as French books for their prize days.

If you want to offer your contribution to this campaign, contact directly the director, Isabelle Colin at director@alliancefr.org.mt.