Carisma Aesthetics, a distinguished name in the realm of medical aesthetics with over 25 years of profound wellness expertise, is thrilled to introduce a new chapter in advanced medical aesthetics. Following months of dedicated research and serving a select clientele, Carisma Aesthetics, a renowned Med Aesthetics Clinic in Malta, is delighted to open its doors to the public. The clinic is committed to enhancing natural beauty and rekindling self-assurance.

Every individual's skin tells a unique story, whether it's the tale of fine lines and wrinkles, thin lips, concerns about volume and contour, or various other skin issues. At Carisma Aesthetics, they are here to guide you on your journey to rejuvenated, radiant skin. Their exclusive aesthetics quiz is designed to provide you with personalised solutions tailored to your specific needs, rekindling your confidence and unveiling your vibrant, true self.

Are you prepared to embark on a personalised voyage towards skin rejuvenation? Carisma Aesthetics offers an array of transformative med aesthetic treatments designed to address a multitude of skin concerns.

Why choose Carisma Aesthetics?

With over two and a half decades of wellness expertise, Carisma Aesthetics is your ultimate choice for aesthetic needs. Our highly trained and medically qualified practitioners offer personalised treatments in a central, discreet location, designed to accommodate your busy schedule. We prioritise your safety and confidence, delivering natural results through cutting-edge technology and personalised plans. Choose Carisma Aesthetics and shine with confidence, knowing you've made the best choice.

Aesthetic excellence anchored in 25+ years of wellness experience, supported by Dr Angele Farrugia

Dr Angele Farrugia's remarkable journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication to the ever-evolving world of medical aesthetics. She has transitioned from a compassionate observer to a seasoned expert, amassing profound knowledge and invaluable experience. Dr Farrugia's tireless pursuit of excellence has shaped her into the practitioner she is today, continuously expanding her expertise and honing her craft.

Our dedicated practitioners will attentively listen to your aesthetic aspirations during your consultation. Using their expertise, they will create a customised treatment plan. Experienced medical practitioners will safely administer your chosen procedure, focusing on enhancing your natural features. It's a journey of rediscovering your natural beauty, and Carisma Aesthetics is here to guide you.

With their rich legacy and a focus on innovation, Carisma Aesthetics continues to set new standards in the industry.

Carisma: A legacy of wellness and aesthetics excellence

For over 25 years, Carisma Aesthetics has been an unwavering force in the world of spa, offering world famous massages in Malta, spa days, and luxury spa in Malta and med aesthetics. As an award-winning wellness chain, their commitment to excellence has been recognized and celebrated, underscoring their dedication to transforming lives and enhancing well-being. With their rich legacy and a focus on innovation, Carisma Aesthetics continues to set new standards in the industry, ensuring their clients receive the highest level of care and service.

