The Festival Mediterranea, organised by the Astra Theatre, is an annual culture celebration in Gozo.

Events this weekend started off yesterday with a pianforte recital featuring Francis Camilleri at the Aula Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia at St George’s Basilica.

Today, art historian Mark Sagona will deliver a lecture titled ‘The impact of Friedrich Overbeck (1789-1869) and Tommaso Minardi (1787-1871) on art in Gozo: painting and sculpture’ at the Astra Theatre at 10am. Registration on info@lastella.com.mt.

At 7pm, an exhibition featuring about 50 artworks by Anton Inglott will be inaugurated at Il-Ħagar Museum in St George’s Square, Victoria. Entrance is free of charge. The exhibition will remain open until November 27.

Tomorrow, another exhibition, titled The History of Il Trovatore on the Islands – A Snapshot from the Teatru Astra Archives, will open at the theatre. It will run until October 26. Entrance is also free.

The festival comes to an end on November 27. Its highlight is the presentation of Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore, on October 24 and 26. For more information, visit www.mediterranea.com.mt or www.teatruastra.org.mt.