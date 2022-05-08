As you enjoy imaginative destination experiences around the world, savour the finest cuisine at sea and relax aboard Oceania Cruises’ small, luxurious ships. These ships invite travellers to discover their many exciting enhancements that range from entirely new suites and staterooms on Regatta, Insignia, Nautica and Sirena to a chic new baristas lounge and coffee bar on Marina and Riviera.

Regardless of Oceania Cruises’ ships of our ships you are sailing on, you might indulge in a rejuvenating massage at Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, partake in a convivial wine tasting or attend an engaging talk by one of our Guest Speakers. Enjoy a romantic dinner for two at one of our gourmet restaurants and crown the night with a lively musical. Oceania Cruises invites travellers on the voyage of a lifetime that finally fulfils a passion for travel.

Oceania Cruises’ ships boast casually elegant ambience filled with museum-quality art, thoughtful design choices and residential spaces; exquisite dining experiences at unique open-seating restaurants serving gourmet dishes created à la minute; and a courteous and relaxing pace aboard small, luxurious ships – no need to rush, or worry about crowds or waiting in long lines.

This is complemented by high staff-to-guest ratio to ensure personalised service; impeccable attention to the finest of details, right down to pillow choice; diverse itineraries featuring more than 450 alluring destinations worldwide mall group excursions offering personalised and enriching destination experiences

While every aspect of the Oceania Cruises experience is a study in gracious understatement, our passion for serving the finest cuisine at sea is anything but. Our commitment to culinary excellence shines from beginning to end, from sourcing premium artisanal ingredients from around the world to our spacious state-of-the-art galleys and our distinguished chefs who are continually inspired by Master Chef Jacques Pépin, our executive culinary director.

Throughout your magnificent journey, you are certain to experience the luxury of exquisite cuisine aboard Oceania Cruises regardless of where you may dine or what you choose to order.

For more details and information contact Royal Travel Ltd., Iklin on 7942 3994 or visit www.royaltravel.com.mt.