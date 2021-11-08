TriStratus Ltd helps customers achieve real business value through the adoption and optimisation of private, hybrid and public cloud services. The company focuses on delivering consultancy on the benefits of cloud services from the three global hyperscale providers – Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Each customer is provided with a custom architected cloud deployment strategy combined with a detailed cloud migration plan and ongoing managed support.

Trend Micro’s passion and forward thinking have culminated in multiple industry-first and market-leading innovations in hybrid cloud security, network security, and user protection. Trend Micro looked to capitalize on their leading-edge solutions through a channel partner who has the same passion to be part of the customers’ journey to the cloud.

The strategic joint venture between Trend Micro and TriStratus Ltd allows businesses of all sizes to automatically assess and prioritize the cyber health of their company and the third parties that they do business with. This partnership will provide customers with total integrated security solutions through a Malta-focused professional team who can design, deliver and support corporate customers along with the dedicated Malta team from Trend Micro.

Trend Micro and TrisStratus will both be at SiGMA Europe booth BR72 this year, supporting iGaming customers to be secure and compliant.