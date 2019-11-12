The National Library of Malta is launching a new initiative earmarked to promote and encourage the importance of research for the educational and cultural fields.

The programme, coordinated by Maroma Camilleri and Mevrick Spiteri, will feature eight free lectures which will provide the public with the opportunity to learn about new findings brought to light as a result of research work. These are being organised in collaboration with the Department of History and the Department of Conservation and Built Heritage of the University of Malta.

The first part of the first lecture – ‘The Diaries of Paymaster John Cecil Baker: The British Mediterranean Fleet, c.1894-1901’ – will be delivered by James Hamberger, graduate student, BA (Hons) in European and Global History, tomorrow.

He will deal with an in-depth and personal insight into what life would have been like for the British Mediterranean Fleet, 20 years before the outbreak of World War I (1914-1918). The main sources for this discussion are the diaries and photo album of British paymaster John Cecil Baker.

The second session – ‘Emmanuel Meli and his Family Business: A Transition from Cart to Motor’ – will be delivered by Bernard Meli, a graduate student, BA (Hons) in History.

The first lecture will be held tomorrow at the National Library, Valletta, at 6.30pm. For any queries, e-mail events.library@gov.mt or visit www.facebook.com/events/412556416101780/.