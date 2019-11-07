One can fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a fun-filled holiday this winter break. Solo travellers and families alike will be awed by the city’s many attractive offerings including shopping festivals, traditional souks, stunning beach resorts, fine dining, adventure waterparks and much more. With year-round sunshine and eclectic landmarks – the city is an ideal holiday or stopover destination with something for everyone.

Visitors can take advantage and see more for less with My Emirates Pass – a seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package – allowing customers to redeem discounts and special benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE.

Travellers flying to and through Dubai between January 1 and March 31, 2020 can avail of the offer and enjoy up to 30 per cent off on retail outlets and up to 50 per cent off on leisure activities by simply presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of identification. Fly Emirates and spend less on luxurious spa treatments, indulge in five-star culinary experiences and embark on an adventurous outdoor activity.

Families can also take advantage and enjoy thrilling waterparks across the city.

Visitors travelling to Dubai from December 26, 2019 to February 1, 2020 can take advantage of the Dubai Shopping Festival next year. The highly anticipated five-week festival offers customers extraordinary discounts and rewards in various shopping outlets including unbeatable deals on fashion, jewellery, electronic items and more.

Mohammad Al Hashimi, Emirates’ vice president, commercial products Dubai, said:

“Dubai is a fantastic city with an ever-growing list of attractions and experiences our customers can enjoy year-round. The city is one of the world’s most preferred destinations for world-class shopping, sightseeing and fine dining.

“We look forward to continue working closely with our partners and to ensure we always provide our customers with the best Dubai has to offer.”