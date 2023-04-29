The Gozo Spring Fair will be held at Villa Rundle in Victoria between Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Those attending the fair will discover Gozo in spring in a joyful way, where genuine locally-made goods, flower arrangements, children’s craft-making and fun events will be available.

Europe Direct Gozo will be celebrating Europe Day at the fair on Saturday. The event is being held by the Gozo Ministry and the Cultural Heritage Directorate. EU information providers, including the European Commission Representation in Malta, European Parliament Liaison Office, SEM, Europe Direct Valletta, EU Careers, Entitlement Unit, the Health Ministry, EU Programmes Agency, European Agency for Asylum and European Consumer Centre will be present to provide information about the European Union and the remit of each and every organisation within the Union. EU publications will be distributed for free.

Globe Malta and Nature Trust will also be having their own stands to provide information about their services.