As the winter is setting in, more people are staying at home huddled under warm blankets looking for entertainment. The number of people playing at online casinos always spike around these colder times and during the winter months. The world of online slots, games and chances of winning it big is huge. The casino industry is always welcoming new additions and we’ve seen a recent increase in new online casinos.

One of the first things you want to look at when visiting a casino is the safety and security measures the online casino is taking. When you’re reading reviews, like the ones done by kasinoilmanrekisteroitymista.io, you’ll notice that one of the first things they look at, is a licence. Every online casino has to have a licence in order to operate legally, and this licence also keeps the players safe.

By checking if the casino has a licence, you’re also seeing if the rights of the players are being taken care of. If the casino has an operating licence, you can be pretty sure that this is a safe space for you and other players. A licence also assures you that all games are fair and that the chance of winning is generated by a random number generator. Licensing makes casino games fun, fair and safe for everyone involved.

This is how you know a casino is safe

To locate information about any potential licences, you can normally go straight to the bottom of the online casinos webpage. Down in the footer you should be able to easily locate information about whether or not the casino is licenced as well as who is regulating the casino. If you can’t find any information here, you might be able to find it at the “about us” page.

Information about the licence should never be hard to find, if it is, the chances are the casino is in fact operating without one. The licence is the only thing protecting your rights as a player and making sure that the games are fair. By choosing a casino without a licence, you’re exposing yourself to a risk and chances are you might not actually win anything. You could always contact the customer service team directly for any enquiries about licences.

There are a lot of players and casino experts writing reviews online. A common theme is that no casino is reviewed unless they have a licence. This makes it harder for players to find those unlicenced and illegal casinos, and it's easier for players to steer away from them. You should always double check that the casino has a licence, even though a review might state that it does. Licences can expire and get taken away if the casino doesn’t follow the rules or if they don’t follow the necessary security policies made by the licence operator.

Playing at safe casinos keeps you safe

It really isn’t hard to find out which casinos are safe and which you should steer away from. As long as you know what to look for you can easily determine the safety and legitimacy of the online casino in a few seconds. A professional casino will also have sites dedicated to security such as encryption and other safety measures.

When you play online you will leave behind a lot of sensitive information about yourself. This can be your personal information, email address, pictures of your driver’s licence or passport. To ensure that this information never gets in the hand of unsafe third parties, remember to check for a licence before registering.

If you want to know more about a specific casino, you can always find good reviews online from previous players or casino experts. There are a lot of gambling enthusiasts out there, just waiting to review the next big thing within the iGaming industry. As a player it is easy to be tempted by seemingly amazing bonuses and promotions at new casinos. But before registering and leaving behind your information, you should always make sure to look for a licence.

If a bonus, offer or promotion seems too good to be true, chances are it is. Remember that the online casinos also have to make money in order to keep their business running. Professional casinos will still hand out generous bonuses throughout the year, and it is better to wait for one of these, than to go for the first and best offer you find. As always, remember good and healthy gambling habits and be aware of your own spending. This creates a positive and fun gambling experience at online casinos.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.