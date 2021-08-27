With one of the most sweltering summers in recent memory in full-swing, and many people still hesitant to travel, it’s fair to say that Malta’s beaches have ended up busier than ever. GasanZammit took the opportunity to navigate its way across Mellieħa in the All-New Isuzu D-Max, helpfully compiling a list of lesser-known beaches to avoid the crowds.

One can’t help picturing Għadira bay when hearing the name Mellieħa, but the reality is that there are so many other beautiful bays in the area. A short drive along Malta’s largest sandy beach takes you up to the Aħrax area – a treasure trove of picturesque, quiet coves waiting to be discovered. But be warned, some beaches aren’t that easily accessible.

Navigating the rougher terrain of L-Aħrax is no problem for the Isuzu D-Max. Sporting an aggressive look which matches its powerful and torquey engine with great ground clearance and suspension travel; and featuring an all-new premium interior with a stylish and spacious cabin, means that comfort isn’t compromised in this world-class pick-up truck.

Driving along the coast at Għadira Bay, make your way towards Ċirkewwa, taking the second exit at the roundabout by St Agatha’s Tower to enter L-Aħrax. Most people know the long stretch of road which will take you towards Rdum Tal-Madonna, but opting for the path less travelled and veering off one of the roads to your left (or if you’re daring – off-roading on dirt-roads to your right) will take you to some real gems.

Armier and White Tower Bay

White Tower Bay

Many people know about Armier Bay with its two beaches Armier and Little Armier, but just behind the bend of the Louvier Entrenchment lies White Tower Bay – named for the coastal watchtower built in 1658 as the sixth De Redin tower which overlooks Armier Bay.

The clear waters of White Tower Bay

Wall Stone Beach and Ta’ L-Imgħarqa

Wall Stone Beach

If sandy beaches aren’t your thing, head over to the other side of L-Aħrax which faces Għadira Bay. Many are familiar with Slug’s Bay; a small, sandy inlet catering for three to five people at most. For the more adventurous, there’s also Wall Stone Beach – a short off-road drive brings you to this bay featuring the remnants of some war fortifications, alongside a small jetty. A short walk away lies a small cove, known as Ta’ L-Imgħarqa.

Wall Stone Beach

Popular with campers, this area is perfect for those who are a bit more daring. The sea is crystal clear, perfect for snorkelling, free diving or kayaking. And navigating here isn’t an issue either – the Isuzu D-Max’s integrated 10-inch touchscreen connects seamlessly with all smartphones. Typing in “Wall Stone Beach” to Google Maps brings you directly here – and the D-Max’s 4 wheel drive mode, coupled with its advanced safety features makes the off-road experience a delight. No wonder the D-Max was the first pickup to receive a five-star crash safety rating from European New Car Assessment Programme.

Coral Beach and Coral Lagoon

One can’t talk about adventure and kayaking and not mention Coral Lagoon – the well-known sea-cave which has a collapsed roof. Most will kayak from neighbouring Armier Bay, but did you know there’s actually a swimming area much closer by called Coral Beach?

Coral Lagoon

It’s not recommended to swim from Coral Beach to Coral Lagoon, given that the journey takes you through unpredictable currents in open waters – but it’s a great place to cast off with a kayak.

Anchor Bay

Anchor Bay

Another great spot for thrill seekers is Anchor Bay which many know as the beach just below Popeye Village – but the breakwater is a popular diving site for the nearby cave and reef system. The breakwater, constructed to protect the film set constructed in 1979, makes an ideal spot to sunbathe, to cast off with a kayak, or to simply enjoy the stunning surrounding views of Popeye Village and is easily accessible via a ramp and some minor off-roading.

Other bays

Mellieħa is peppered with a number of other, more well-known beaches. In Selmun, just around the corner from Mistra Bay, lies Imġiebaħ, not often visited because of the long, winding, narrow road to get there. Just around the corner, below the remnants of the Għan Ħadid tower, is Għan Ħadid Bay – so named for the traces of iron ore found in the neighbouring clay slopes. If you’re planning on visiting either beach, plan well as there aren’t any amenities nearby; and make sure to wear good walking shoes with a strong grip.

A beautiful view of Mellieħa

For those who prefer a more relaxed and quieter getaway, there’s nowhere as pleasant as the area of Gherbulin with its quaint boathouses and slower pace of life. There’s also Paradise Bay and a small sandy bay in Ċirkewwa for a more family-friendly retreat.

Wherever you go to swim and escape the heat, make sure you always check the weather forecast to ensure favourable conditions. Most of the bays mentioned here won’t have many visitors around, and none have any lifeguards – it’s always advisable to visit with someone; and always make sure to take as many supplies with you as you might need, especially lots of water and sunblock.