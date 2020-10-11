The Seminary Vocations Centre recently celebrated the end of its pastoral year with a number of activities organised for adolescents and youths at the Archbishop’s Seminary in Tal-Virtù, Rabat. The activities included a discussion with Archbishop Charles Scicluna on opportunities and challenges which youngsters are currently facing, and on how to live their faith and follow God’s calling. Youths and adolescents who would like to attend the activities organised by the Seminary Vocations Centre are encouraged to visit seminaryvocationscentre.mt.

