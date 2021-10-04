Spazju Kreattiv is hosting the next Malta Café Scientifique discussion on air pollution on Wednesday.

Air pollution is one of the major issues that impacts our health and respiratory system. Given that people spend the majority of their time indoors in a contained environment, indoor, as well as outdoor pollution, affects health.

The discussion will tackle the chemistry of both outdoor and indoor environments and will compare the air quality in both to identify and determine which poses the greater risk to one’s health.

This comparison helps scientists to understand the source of air pollution: Is it from the outside environment or from within our homes? Does the outdoor environment influence the pollution levels of the indoor environment? Is there a difference in atmospheric chemistry between both environments, and which of them have a worse impact on our health? Is there a lesser evil?

The event is taking place at Spazju B at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, on Wednesday, October 6, at 7pm. Attendees must present their COVID-19 vaccination certificate. To book and for health and safety guidelines, visit www.kreattivita.org.