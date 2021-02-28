‘The Economy vs The Environment: A Trade-Off, or Prerequisites for Each Other?’ is the theme of the fifth edition of the annual ‘STRIP’ educational discussion of the Society for Architecture and Civil Engineering Students (SACES). This year it will be held at the Cathedral Museum, Mdina, on Wednesday, March 3 at 6pm, and professionally live-streamed via a link on the Facebook page below.

The speakers on the panel are Astrid Vella, Dr Konrad Xuereb, Prof. Alex Torpiano and Joseph Gauci, who come from different backgrounds of expertise.

The discussion will revolve around how the country can make fruitful and positive use of the high amount of expenditure dedicated to building.

Being an architectural discussion, the organisers said the debate will be particularly focused on the economic and environmental aspects of architecture, and the pros and cons of mass development.

This discussion is open to the public.

https://fb.me/e/27ktu7hlw