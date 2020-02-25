The Art Discussion Group (ADG) has chosen to discuss the works of John Busuttil Leaver (b. 1964) during its next meeting, taking place tomorrow.

Busuttil Lever is a visual artist and painter, whose work is considered deeply surreal. His vision and concept has been described as psychic and spiritual, personal, individualistic and very challenging.

Dewey series, Inside (1996) by John Busuttil Lever

Busuttil Leaver studied at the Malta Government School of Art under Harry Alden, and later at the Art and Design Centre, Valletta. He began working as a graphic designer but continued to paint and participate in many collectives.

The National Museum of Fine Arts provided him with space for a personal one-man showing in 1997. Other one-man shows followed. In 2014, he also exhibited at a London art gallery.

A number of art critics and curators have covered his work, including Nicholas de Piro, Michael Schiavone, Emanuel Fiorentino, Dominic Cutajar, Dennis Vella, Adrian Stivala, Raphael Vella and Louis Lagana. He won a number of art competitions and was fea-tured in radio and TV programmes.

Busuttil Leaver will answer questions from the floor and will elaborate on his artistic vision and concept, especially about his philosophical approach to aesthetics.

ADG members and their friends are invited to meet the artist after the presentation and speak to him personally about his career.

The event is being held tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Balzan parish centre at 36, Idmejda Street (next to the Good Shepherd church). Entrance is free.