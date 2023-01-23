Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas says it will be “a disgrace” if Novak Djokovic continues to be barred from the United States because of his stance on Covid vaccines.

The Serb is set to miss prestigious Indian Wells and Miami events in the spring after US authorities extended until April their requirement for international visitors to be vaccinated.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic missed last year’s US Open for the same reason.

