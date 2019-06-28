Disgruntled Nationalist members have reached out to the Democratic Party, urging it to resuscitate a political alliance along the lines of Forza Nazzjonali, Times of Malta has learnt.

Sources said “a number” of PN MPs, who are unhappy under the current party leadership, had reached out to PD calling on it to revive the partnership that had been set up by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

The Forza Nazzjonali coalition agreement had been reached between the PN and PD in the run-up to the 2017 general election. The two parties had agreed to present a common list of candidates for the election with the aim of subsequently forming a government together “in the national interest”. As a result, PD successfully elected two MPs to the House.

However, once PN leader Adrian Delia took over the helm of the Opposition in the wake of Labour’s electoral success, the PN moved to dissolve the agreement, even passing a motion through its executive committee nullifying the coalition.

PD sources on Tuesday said that PN MPs had reached out to their former political partners, even urging them to “rebrand” under the Forza Nazzjonali banner.

In a written reply to a series of questions on the matter, PD interim leader Godfrey Farrugia did not deny the approaches and clarified that his party was undergoing “soul searching”.

The party, he said, was being reorganised to transform itself into a political platform for all those who shared a common vision for the country.

PD MPs Marlene and Godfrey Farrugia, who were elected on a Forza Nazzjonali ticket.

“Whoever shares our vision is welcome to work with us, whether an MP or not,” he added.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party insiders said the PD was currently awaiting a post-mortem of the recent MEP elections and would soon be electing a new executive committee.

“The ideals of Forza Nazzjonali live on in PD, and we welcome all who wish to be part of this effort to offer hope in Maltese politics where many see none,” the party source said.

On Saturday, PN councillors gave Dr Delia a vote of confidence, leaving his most vociferous critics in the party in a political limbo.