The leader of Malta’s Green Party has hit out at insulting comments directed at former Labour councillor Desmond Zammit Marmara, pointing out that politically mature discussion is "the only way the country can move forward."

Zammit Marmara, who has served in Labour think thanks for over a decade, published an opinion piece on Friday expressing disillusionment with those Labourites who refuse to speak out against what they see wrong with the party, for fear of harming it. He said the PL was being ruined by "brainless idiots".

But his opinion piece on Times of Malta was met with a barrage of “disgusting” comments, ADPD leader Carmel Cacopardo wrote on his blog on Saturday.

“The article Desmond Zammit Marmara wrote on Times of Malta yesterday was a reflection by a person who knows and has worked within the party for years, and who deserves respect. He is one of the few contributing to political mature discussion that is absent in this country,” Cacopardo said.

“However, some of the online comments his article received are disgusting and reflect part of the reason this country is in the state it is today,” he continued.

He pointed out that these comments weren't only directed at Zammit Marmara but at anyone who "dares criticise what is happening around us".

“Not to agree with Desmond is fine, but it does not give anyone the right to insult him," he added.

Cacopardo underlined that Zammit Marmara has always strived to understand and discuss other ideologies and ideas, and he praised him for continuing to choose the path of reason despite the insults.