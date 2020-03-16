Amid an increasing number of cases of coronavirus in Malta and the first cases of transmission within the community, the government is seriously considering whether to start disinfecting arterial roads.

Minister for Local Government Jose Herrera announced this in parliament on Monday afternoon in reply to a supplementary question from Opposition MP Herman Schiavone.

“This proposal is being considered to mitigate the outbreak but any decision in this regard will be taken on the advice of the public health authorities,” he said while cautioning that the situation was very volatile.

Another measure in the pipeline was a legal notice banning open markets with the exception of stalls selling food which must be at least 20 metres apart.

Replying to questions from government backbencher Anthony Agius Decelis, Herrera said that with immediate effect all heritage sites and museums, around 60, including the co-cathedral were being closed so as not to expose the staff to any risks and reduce risk of contagion.

As for the local councils, Herrera said measures would be taken to reduce risk of contagion but no decision had been yet taken to shut them down. Consequently, arrangements were being made to hold meetings through video conferencing, close day care centres and clinics (bereġ) and council employees work from home as much as possible. Moreover, the local government department would remain available on a 24-hour basis in case of any urgent need to award any direct orders.

PN proposals for local councils

In a statement, the Nationalist Party announced it had put forward a series of proposals in a meeting with Minister Herrera. The latter had communicated that if need be the government would enact a legal notice to enforce them.

These proposals include holding meetings behind closed doors and stream them live on the internet, suspending annual locality meetings scheduled until April 15, and having only the minimum number of councillors needed for a quorum while maintaining the proportionality of the party which commands a majority.

The PN also said that the decision to open council offices on Saturdays should be reconsidered.