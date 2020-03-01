One of the main themes of the 40 days of Lent is the re-evocation of the Jewish Passover story – the freeing of the people of Israel from bondage and idolatry. Essentially, the journey from Egypt to the Promised Land, the wandering in the desert, brings forth the birth of a new identity for the Jewish nation: a movement away from idolatry to true worship, from bondage to things and people, to true freedom.

Throughout this journey, the people often expressed dismay at what they perceived to be God’s distance and lack of interest. They clamour and protest and are tempted to worship other idols. The story of the golden calf in the Book of Exodus remains a fascinating tale of what happens when people become dismayed when all they get is bad news. Repeated­ly, each time idols are created, they are as quickly destroyed. This is because by their very nature, idols are pale and distorted imitations of God.

We deal with a lot of dismay in our days too. In Malta, while a papier maché depiction of the Archbishop during Carnival ushered in a national frenzied debate about freedom of expression and the right to ridicule, the revelations on abuse perpetrated by Jean Vanier, the lay founder of L’Arche communities for people with disability, did not even make the local news!

On social media, and in Church circles, some did comment, describing this as a shock and a huge disappointment to add to the feeling of disenchantment in all our major institutions and authority figures. That someone as revered as Vanier (locally three homes for the disabled draw inspiration from his teachings and pioneering work for the intellectually disabled), could also harbour dark shadows, meant that the people who looked up to him as a mentor, guru and saint, including myself, were left gutted. Dismay. All over again.

Michael Higgins, himself the writer of a biography of the late Vanier, expresses his dismay and sense of betrayal but also throws down the gauntlet for the Church:

“The explosive combination of spiritual and erotic intimacy should be seen for what it is rather than posing as a special innocence, an entitled relationship. The deep pathology that runs through centuries of Catholic teaching on sexuality – a pathology marked by a deep fear of sexual pleasure with its body versus spirit dualism – needs to be recognised for its destructive potential. And the aftershocks of patriarchy reverberate throughout all of society. It’s time for a new and healthier anthropology… the Vanier case doesn’t happen in isolation. None of our spiritual celebrities are bulletproof.” (Globe and Mail, Canada, February 23).

Each time dismay threatens to turn our discouragement into lack of hope or total disenchantment, the voice of Jesus beckons. In a moment where, in dismay, many disciples deserted Jesus, he struck a defiant tone: “You do not want to leave too, do you?” Jesus asked the Twelve. Simon Peter answered him: “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and to know that you are the Holy One of God.” (John 6:68)

Lent thus becomes a time to make idols of nothing and no one no more. And to know one God alone.

Fr Frankie Cini is member of the Mis­sionary So­ciety of St Paul.