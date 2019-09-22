Disney seems to want to relive its television glory days by rebooting two of its biggest successes from the 2000s: Lizzie McGuire, staring Hilary Duff, and High School Musical: The Musical.

The popular shows will make a reappearance on Disney+, a new streaming service that the entertainment giant is developing.

Disney+ is hoping to tap into millennial nostalgia by not only rebooting some of the biggest televised names but also by making available all of the shows that made Disney Channel popular in the 2000s.

The company announced its Lizzie McGuire plans via Twitter. Shortly afterwards, Hilary Duff informed her fans via Instagram that she would be returning as the iconic Lizzie McGuire, but not as a teenager anymore.

“Lizzie is turning 30,” Hilary Duff told Entertainment Weekly. “She was everybody’s best friend. She was there for such pivotal moments in their preteen life. Entering your 30s is a really big deal. I think – and I think Disney agrees – it’s just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s. All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments that you’re faced with, I just thought that was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again."

Still from the original Lizzie McGuire show

She added that revisiting the iconic character feels daunting.

"I’m not going to lie, I’m a little intimidated," Ms Duff added. "I’m like, ‘Where is she in there?’ She is in there, she is me. When I was 13 shooting the show, it was such a big part of me. I really just brought to the table myself and so I just have to tap into that and be really authentic. Our lives are very different now, but I think that’s what’s exciting, to step into someone’s world that looks a little different than yours."

She added, however, that she "can’t wait for her adventures, her heartbreak and to see her goals and to see what she’s done. There’s a lot of questions that need answering and a lot of new things on the horizon for her. She has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool, but she still hasn’t totally found her way and that’s going to be part of the journey."

There's no word yet on which other members of the original cast will return to their roles in the new series, however Ms Duff has teased that “the whole cast is such a big part of the show” and that they “have a lot of surprises in store for viewers.”

Filming has not started yet, so a release date is not available at the moment.

High School Musical

The High School Musical reboot, however, is going in a different direction as none of the original cast members will be playing in the show.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series picks up nearly 15 years after the original movie aired, at the real-life location where it all began: East High. It follows a group of students as they count down to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.”

The show will star Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders, Sofia Wylie, and Matt Cornett as high schoolers who, according to the trailer, attend the same high school where the original 2006 musical was filmed. Here they are staging a musical theatre version of the movie musical.

The new cast of High School Musical: the Musical: the series

Framed as a musical mockumentary-style dramedy, the 10-episode show promises to appeal to a multigenerational set of late millennials and Gen Zers who grew up with the High School Musical franchise.

“We are truly excited about this extremely talented cast and the fresh and contemporary take on this globally beloved franchise,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content, Disney+. “From the music and dance, to the characters and hilarious meta references, there is something here for fans of the originals, as well as people who are new to East High. It’s going to be an unforgettable viewing experience for Disney+ subscribers.”

Disney+ is set to come to Western Europe by March 2020. No details about a Malta-specific launch date have been announced yet.