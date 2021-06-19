Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic admitted his side face an embarrassing early exit from Euro 2020 unless they drastically improve after a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Glasgow on Friday.

The World Cup finalists have just one point from their opening two games and need to beat Scotland on home soil at Hampden on Tuesday to maintain hope of a place in the last 16.

Patrik Schick broke Scottish hearts on Monday with two goals to beat the hosts 2-0, including an incredible strike from nearly 50 metres that will go down as one of the best in European Championship history.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta