Malta’s national agency for museums and conservation has urged the Planning Authority to reject a request to build a block of apartments near Ta' Ħaġrat temples, calling it “disrespectful”.

The application, PA/00792/22, is a proposal by J&J Gauci Developments Limited to demolish an existing maisonette in Triq Santa Marija in Mġarr replacing it with a garage and a block of four apartments.

The proposal has drawn a large number of objections due to its proximity to the Ta' Ħaġrat megalithic temples, a UNESCO world heritage site, with photomontages showing the block having a considerable visual impact on the protected area.

“The proposed development is disrespectful of the context in which it lies, and will have a major negative impact on Ta' Ħaġrat,” Heritage Malta said in its objection, noting the proposed development was just 20 metres away.

“Beyond this, since the UNESCO inscription is a serial one including a number of sites, the proposed development will not only have an impact on Ta' Ħaġrat, but threatens the World Heritage inscription of all sites included in the Megalithic Temples of Malta World Heritage inscription, potentially leading to a widespread impact on cultural heritage and tourism on a national level.”

While the proposed height of the development is in keeping with established policies applicable to the area, in 2020 the PA introduced a new guideline which binds planners to consider the context and conservation of scheduled sites when a development is proposed in their proximity.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has also objected to the development and noted that photomontages submitted by the applicant showed that the building would have a significant visual impact on Ta’ Ħaġrat.

“The photomontages indicate that the proposed development would severely impact existing views and vistas from Ta' Ħaġrat Temples UNESCO world heritage site and a Class A scheduled monument,” the SCH said.

“The superintendence therefore strongly objects to the application as proposed. Should the proponents wish to proceed with the application, the volumes are to be considerably reduced so as not to impact views as seen from Ta’ Ħaġrat.”

While not objecting to the proposal, the Environment Resources Authority also noted the impact of the proposed height, calling it “excessive”.

“Whilst ERA has no objection to the development of the site, the proposed height of the building, having a total of five floors, is considered excessive vis-à-vis the landscape context and the visual amenity of scheduled site, Ta' Ħaġrat Temples. The height of the building should respect the height of the existing streetscape.”

A number of NGOs have submitted objections to the application, including Nature Trust Malta, the Archaeological Society Malta and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar.

The application has yet to receive a formal recommendation from the PA's case officer. The case is scheduled to be heard in July.