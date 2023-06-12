Novak Djokovic insists it is “disrespectful” to hail him as the greatest player of all time after clinching a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam title on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in the French Open final, breaking the tie of 22 majors he shared with longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

A third Roland Garros title added to his 10 Australian Open trophies, seven Wimbledons and three at the US Open.

He is the only man to win all four Slams on at least three occasions and on Monday he will return to the world number one ranking and start a 388th week on top of the pile.

“I don’t want to say that I am the greatest, because I feel it’s disrespectful towards all the great champions in different eras of our sport that was played in completely different way than it is played today,” said Djokovic.

“So I leave those kind of discussions of who is the greatest to someone else. I have of course huge faith and confidence and belief in myself and for everything that I am and who I am and what I am capable of doing.”

