One of the economic consequences of the coronavirus was a disruption in the supply chain. Suppliers of raw materials and intermediate products, such as components, found that they could not get their goods to their customers for various reasons, which included a cutback in shipping services, with the result that certain productive activity had to slow down drastically.

The drop in demand had camouflaged this slowdown and so few people gave it much thought. As we get accustomed to living with the coronavirus and demand has started to pick up again, the problems with supply have been laid bare.

Just when financial markets were gaining confidence that we could manage the coronavirus challenge, also thanks to successful vaccination programmes in most of the leading econo­mies, the global economy has been hit by the proverbial bolt from the blue. The supply chain cannot keep up with the in­creas­ed demand, to the extent that the post-pandemic econo­mic reco­very is being questioned.

Even if some companies were partly expecting this to happen, governments certainly did not, and today we have shortages in the supply of labour, energy, transport services and products. This is impeding a full economic take-off and blocking production.

On the other hand, the increase in demand without a corresponding increase in supply will lead to inflationary pressures. The resulting cocktail will not be to anyone’s liking, and some analysts are saying that we are running a real risk of stagflation.

The increase of the rate of inflation is likely to lead to an increase in interest rates… The impact of higher interest rates on disposable income can be quite dramatic at a social level

Stagflation was a term coined in the 1970s with the fusion of two words – stagnation (that is, no growth in economic activity) and (unsustainable) inflation. Then it was the price of oil that had caused inflation to reach double digit figures. This time round, it is excessive demand that is causing inflation and the disruption in the supply chain that could cause stagnation.

To have a better understanding of the impact of the disruption in the supply chain, here are some examples:

Manufacturers in a number of countries are experiencing a drop in the supply of computer chips. Not enough are being produced. This has led car manufacturers in Germany to announce temporary factory closures. One particular manufacturer is shutting down one of its plants till 2022.

Other manufacturers are claiming that their stock of finished goods have not been so low for several years, just at the time when orders for the peak Christmas season need to start being delivered.

Even if goods can be produced, another aspect of the disruption in the supply chain has been the increase in shipping costs. One piece of data says it all. The cost of shipping a container from China to Rotterdam, Europe’s biggest port, has risen by six times in the past year.

As if that were not enough, the sight of cars queuing up for petrol in the UK and the rationing of power in some parts of China are indicators of the disruption in the supply chain of energy.

Then there is the shortage of labour in some sectors that is forcing businesses to reduce their operation.

The increase of the rate of inflation is likely to lead to an increase in interest rates. This would mean the end of a loose monetary policy that has been with us for a number of years. The impact of higher interest rates on disposable income can be quite dramatic at a social level.

The leaders of the major countries need to address the disruption in the supply chain to stop it from dragging down the global economy.

As a country, we need to understand the risks to our economy and to mitigate these risks.