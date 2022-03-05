A group of Russian-speaking and international writers have made a public appeal to anyone who speaks Russian to counter propaganda about the war in Ukraine.

Led by writers such as Vladimir Sorokin, Maria Stepanova and Sergei Lebedev, the group say that the Russian language is being used ”to ignite hatred and justify the shameful war against Ukraine”.

Their initiative seeks to counter that.

Their message has also been endorsed by a group of writers including Nobel Literature Prize winners J.M. Coetzee, Elfriede Jelinek and Herta Müller.

“In Russian, the official media keep repeating endless lies that are creating a smoke screen around this aggression.

“Russian people have been fed lies for many years. The independent sources of information have been almost entirely destroyed. The opposition leaders – silenced. The state propaganda machine is working with all its might,” they wrote.

They urged anyone who speaks Russian – either natively or as a foreign language – to use the language to reach out to Russians to counter that narrative.

“In this situation it is critical to reveal to the Russian citizens the full truth about the Russian aggression against Ukraine. About the suffering and losses of the Ukrainian nation. About civilians being targeted and killed. About the danger to the whole European continent. And possibly – to the whole of humanity, given the fact of nuclear threat,” they said.

RELATED STORIES Russia plans to jail anyone spreading 'fake news' about its army

“Please, use all possible means of communication. Phones. Messengers. Emails. Reach the people you know. Reach the people you don’t know. Tell the truth.

“If Vladimir Putin is blind and deaf, maybe the Russians will listen to those who speak the same language. This wrongful war should be stopped.”

Signatories:

Владимир Сорокин \ Vladimir Sorokin Светлана Алексиевич \ Svetlana Alexievich Людмила Улицкая \ Lyudmila Ulitskaya Дмитрий Глуховский \ Dmitry Glukhovsky Виктор Шендерович \ Victor Shenderovich Мария Степанова \ Maria Stepanova Сергей Лебедев \ Sergei Lebedev Лиза Александрова-Зорина \ Liza Alexandrova - Zorina Саша Филипенко \ Sascha Filipenko Алиса Ганиева \ Alisa Ganieva Виктор Мартинович \ Viktar Martinovich Максим Осипов \ Maxim Osipov Александр Генис \ Alexander Genis Лев Рубинштейн \ Lev Rubinstein Александр Иличевский \Alexander Ilichevsky Михаил Шишкин \ Mikhail Shishkin Борис Акунин \ Boris Akunin

Writers supporting the appeal

Herta Müller (Germany / Romania) Elfriede Jelinek (Austria) Olga Tokarczuk (Poland) J.M.Coetzee (South Africa / Australia) Mathias Enard (France) Nuruddin Farah (Somalia / South Africa) Pankaj Mishra (India / England) Juan Gabriel Vazquez (Colombia) Ilija Trojanov (Germany) Amir Hassan Cheheltan (Iran) Christoph Hein (Germany) Georgi Gospodinov (Bulgaria)

Message in Russian

Сегодня мы, писатели, обращаемся ко всем, кто говорит на русском языке. К людям всех национальностей. К тем, для кого русский – родной. К тем, для кого он – второй язык. Или третий.Сегодня русский язык используется российским государством, чтобы разжигать ненависть и оправдывать позорную войну с Украиной. На русском языке официальными СМИ произносится вся та ложь, которая дымовой завесой окружает эту агрессию.Граждан России кормили ложью много лет. Независимые источники информации были почти уничтожены. Многих критиков режима заставили замолчать. Государственная машина пропаганды работает на полном ходу.Но сегодня критически необходимо донести до граждан России полную правду о нападении России на Украину. O страдании и потерях украинского народа. Об угрозе всему европейскому континенту, и, возможно, всему человечеству – в случае ядерной угрозы.Вы говорите по-русски.Это многое значит.Пожалуйста, используйте все возможные средства коммуникации. Телефон. Мессенджеры. Электронную почту. Говорите с теми, кого вы знаете. С теми, кого не знаете. Если Владимир Путин слеп и глух, может быть, россияне услышат тех, кто говорит с ними на одном языке.Эта преступная война должна быть остановлена.#SkipPutinTalkToRussians